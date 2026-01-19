Strictly star shares update after sustaining injuries to her head and back
- Shirley Ballas, head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, was hospitalised after hitting her head on a glass table during a fall on Saturday.
- The 65-year-old sustained injuries to her neck and back, but confirmed her skull was not fractured.
- She expressed gratitude for the medical care received and reassured fans she is 'feeling much better' and needs to rest.
- Ms Ballas plans to 'take it easy for 72 hours' and expects to feel 'right as rain' afterwards.
- She is still scheduled to join the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, which commences next week.