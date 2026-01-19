Strictly star gives update to fans after being hospitalised from glass table fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shirley Ballas, the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, has reassured fans she is "feeling much better" after a frightening fall that saw her hospitalised.

The 65-year-old reportedly hit her head on a glass table during the incident on Saturday.

While she sustained injuries to her neck and back, Ms Ballas confirmed that her skull was not fractured. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she expressed gratitude for the medical care she received.

"Just trying to get everything sorted, and grateful for the nurses, the doctors and my friends who helped me with everything, so feeling in my head much better today, and grateful, and need to rest," she posted.

She added a note of caution, saying, "All those things that perhaps one doesn’t do because we’re always running around, and never sit on a stool with a cushion."

Ms Ballas indicated she would share a demonstration of how she fell from the stool, stressing that people "need to be careful". She plans to "take it easy for 72 hours," after which she expects to feel "right as rain" and "like a new woman".

open image in gallery Ballas is ‘feeling much better’ after the frightening incident ( BBC )

In her initial Instagram update on Saturday, she detailed the "scary fall backwards hitting my head on the glass dressing table," which necessitated a hospital visit for a brain scan.

"Fortunately for me no cracked skull," she confirmed, thanking fellow professional dancer Barbara McColl for arranging an emergency appointment and her ex-husband Sammy Stopford for accompanying her.

Ms Ballas is scheduled to join fellow judges Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood for the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, which commences next week and features 30 shows running until 15 February.

The Wirral-born star joined Strictly in 2017, making her debut as head judge that September. Beyond her television role, Ms Ballas is a prominent advocate for male suicide awareness and men’s mental health, a cause close to her heart after her brother’s death by suicide in 2003. She serves as an ambassador for charities Campaign Against Living Miserably and Suicide&Co.

open image in gallery Shirley Ballas has been a head judge on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ since 2017 ( PA Wire )

Last August, Ms Ballas revealed she would "never feel completely safe again" following a stalking incident where she was accused of killing a family member. She has also actively raised awareness for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) since her mother, Audrey, was diagnosed with the condition in 2022.