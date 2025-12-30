Shirley Ballas opens up on Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly departure from Strictly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has admitted her "surprise" at the announcement that long-serving hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly would be stepping down after 11 years.

The 65-year-old described the news as "sad", following the popular presenting duo’s confirmation of their departure in a joint Instagram statement in October this year.

Winkleman, 53, and Daly, 56, had fronted the beloved BBC One series together since 2014, with their final joint appearance during its pre-recorded festive episode, which aired on Christmas Day.

Speaking in an interview with Saga Magazine for its January issue, Ballas conveyed she would miss the hosting duo, and spoke about when they announced their departure from the show.

She said: “Everyone was surprised. I share the changing room next to them, and they are full of giggles and laughter.

“They also showed me the way from when I joined until now, so it will be a sad day when they go.”

Ballas, right, revealed how she felt after it was announced that Daly and Winkleman would be leaving the show ( Getty/The Independent )

Ballas joined the BBC dancing competition in 2017, and made her debut as head judge in September that year.

The dancer has since appeared on nine seasons of the show, but admitted she was initially unsure about taking on the role, and almost quit in 2018.

She said: “I didn’t know if I wanted the job back because of the intrusion, people selling stories, the constant criticism.”

Ballas said her son, choreographer Mark Ballas, pushed her to stay in her role on Strictly: “He said, ‘Imagine the platform you’ll have. This gives you a reach for causes that you’re passionate about’.

“And he was right. I’m truly grateful for it.”

Ballas has used her platform to advocate for male suicide awareness and men’s mental health, after her brother took his own life in 2003.

She is an ambassador for charities Campaign Against Living Miserably and Suicide&Co.

The TV star also spoke about how she had been offered the weight-loss drug Ozempic, and said: “I was that close.

“But my mother said there’s not enough research: yes, it’s a quick fix, but then it can go the other way.

“So I will stick with my own ways to stay in shape.”

The full interview is available in Saga Magazine’s January issue.