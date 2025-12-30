Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly judge admits ‘surprise’ at departure of long-serving hosts

Strictly's Shirley Ballas reveals celebrities she would like to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman
  • Shirley Ballas, head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, expressed surprise and sadness regarding the departure of long-serving hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.
  • Winkleman and Daly, who had co-hosted the BBC One series since 2014, announced their exit in October, with their final joint appearance on Christmas Day.
  • Ballas also disclosed that she nearly quit the show in 2018 due to public intrusion and criticism, but her son encouraged her to remain for the platform it provided.
  • She utilises her public role to advocate for male suicide awareness and men's mental health, inspired by her brother's death, and supports relevant charities.
  • Furthermore, Ballas revealed she declined an offer for the weight-loss drug Ozempic, citing her mother's advice about insufficient research and potential downsides.
