Strictly fans left saying the same thing after favourite is eliminated

Strictly’s Lewis Cope ‘best celebrity male dancer show has ever had’ says shocked Katya Jones after show exit
  • Lewis Cope, a former Emmerdale actor, was voted off Strictly Come Dancing during Sunday night's results show.
  • He was eliminated after a dance-off against reality TV star Amber Davies and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.
  • Fans expressed strong disapproval of Cope's exit, labelling it a "travesty" and questioning Davies' extensive musical theatre background.
  • Cope's professional partner, Katya Jones, praised him as one of the best male celebrities to have been on the show.
  • Despite the fan reaction, Cope expressed gratitude for his 11 weeks on the show, calling it an incredible and memorable experience.
