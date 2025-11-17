Strictly professional shares ‘genuine sadness’ after partner’s elimination from series
- Reality star Vicky Pattison and her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington have been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.
- Pattinson expressed her disappointment, stating she was "gutted" and let her "nerves get in the way".
- She praised Widdrington, calling him "the best partner a girl can ask for" and expressing gratitude for the experience.
- Widdrington shared his "genuine sadness" on social media, commending Pattinson for conquering her fears and her significant improvement as a dancer.
- He also thanked their "incredible" supporters for their votes and belief throughout the competition.
- Fans of the show shared their sadness over the couple's departure, with many praising Pattinson's progress and Widdrington's teaching.