Strictly professional shares ‘genuine sadness’ after partner’s elimination from series

Strictly's Vicky Pattison makes tearful apology after show exit
  • Reality star Vicky Pattison and her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington have been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.
  • Pattinson expressed her disappointment, stating she was "gutted" and let her "nerves get in the way".
  • She praised Widdrington, calling him "the best partner a girl can ask for" and expressing gratitude for the experience.
  • Widdrington shared his "genuine sadness" on social media, commending Pattinson for conquering her fears and her significant improvement as a dancer.
  • He also thanked their "incredible" supporters for their votes and belief throughout the competition.
  • Fans of the show shared their sadness over the couple's departure, with many praising Pattinson's progress and Widdrington's teaching.
