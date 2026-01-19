Stephen Graham accidentally left his Golden Globe award at an airport
- Stephen Graham revealed his Golden Globe award was accidentally left behind at an airport after he won Best Actor in a TV Mini-Series for Adolescence.
- The actor had to travel immediately from Los Angeles to Madrid for filming, leaving him only 35 minutes to catch his connecting flight.
- Despite assurances, his suitcase, containing the prestigious trophy, did not make it onto the plane and was left in Atlanta.
- Graham humorously noted that his lost luggage contained not only personal items but also the heavy Golden Globe award.
- The award was safely reunited with him two days later, following the unexpected travel mishap.