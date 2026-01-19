Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Stephen Graham accidentally left his Golden Globe award at an airport

Adolescence star Stephen Graham reveals what Snoop Dogg said to him at the Golden Globes
  • Stephen Graham revealed his Golden Globe award was accidentally left behind at an airport after he won Best Actor in a TV Mini-Series for Adolescence.
  • The actor had to travel immediately from Los Angeles to Madrid for filming, leaving him only 35 minutes to catch his connecting flight.
  • Despite assurances, his suitcase, containing the prestigious trophy, did not make it onto the plane and was left in Atlanta.
  • Graham humorously noted that his lost luggage contained not only personal items but also the heavy Golden Globe award.
  • The award was safely reunited with him two days later, following the unexpected travel mishap.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in