Stephen Graham makes surprising admission about career goals

Adolescence star Stephen Graham reveals what Snoop Dogg said to him at the Golden Globes
  • Stephen Graham, co-creator and star of the acclaimed Netflix drama Adolescence, stated that winning awards is not his primary motivation, viewing his work as subjective art.
  • Adolescence, a four-part series about a 13-year-old accused of murder, received significant recognition, including multiple Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards.
  • Graham himself won Best Actor in a TV mini-series at the Golden Globes for his role in Adolescence, alongside awards for Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty.
  • He described the experience of winning an award as 'exceptionally surreal' but reiterated that peer acknowledgement is not the ultimate goal.
  • Graham also discussed the second season of his Disney+ series A Thousand Blows, where he stars as bare-knuckle boxer Henry 'Sugar' Goodson, a character inspired by a historical photograph.
