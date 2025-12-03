Spotify Wrapped confirms the biggest musical trends of 2025
- Spotify has unveiled its annual Wrapped feature for 2025, detailing user listening habits and the year's top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts globally and in the UK.
- Globally, Bad Bunny was named Top Artist for the fourth consecutive year, with his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOTos also topping the global album chart, and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars's "Die With a Smile" was the most-streamed song.
- In the UK, Taylor Swift secured the title of most popular artist for the third year running, while Alex Warren's "Ordinary" was the most-streamed song and Sabrina Carpenter's Short n’ Sweet was the biggest album.
- The Joe Rogan Experience continued its dominance as the Global Top Podcast for the sixth year.
- Steven Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO was the most popular podcast in the UK, with The Joe Rogan Experience placing second.