What time is Spotify Wrapped released?

Taylor Swift sends fans thank-you message after topping Spotify Wrapped
  • Spotify Wrapped, the annual personalised summary of user listening habits, is anticipated to be released in early December 2025 after launching its loading page, however no date or time has been officially announced.
  • Spotify has confirmed that it continues to track user listening data beyond 31 October, aiming to capture as much of the year's activity as possible.
  • Users are advised to update their Spotify app to ensure the best experience when 2025 Wrapped becomes available.
  • Once released, Wrapped will be accessible via the app's home screen on iOS and Android, and also through the desktop version.
  • Several prominent artists, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny had significant releases and achievements in 2025, making them strong contenders for top spots in user summaries.

