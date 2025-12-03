Spotify Wrapped 2025 announces the year’s biggest artists, songs and albums

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spotify has unveiled its annual Wrapped feature, allowing fans to gain insights into their listening habits over the past year. The streaming service has also shared its stats for the biggest artists, albums, songs, podcasts and audiobooks over the past 12 months.

Puerto Rico’s Latin trap megastar Bad Bunny returned to claim his crown as Spotify’s Global Top Artist for the fourth time, having previously held the title in 2020, 2021 and 2022. He also achieved the global top album with his latest release, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

The news comes ahead of his headline performance at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, and after he scooped a number of major category nominations at next year’s Grammys.

Meanwhile, the global top song of the year was actually released in 2024: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’s monster hit “Die With a Smile”, which accrued more than 1.7 billion streams in 2025 alone.

In the UK, Spotify unveiled its Wrapped feature with a cinematic film featuring a number of its biggest artists, such as rapper Central Cee, pop stars Lola Young, JADE and Olivia Dean, Lewis Capaldi, and Irish folk-rock band Kingfishr.

Alex Warren’s inescapable single “Ordinary” was the most-streamed song of the year in the UK, beating Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” and “Messy” by Lola Young. Taylor Swift took the top spot for the third consecutive year as the UK’s most popular artist – as well as in the US – followed by Canadian star Drake and fellow US pop singer Sabrina Carpenter.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny was the Top Global Artist on Spotify in 2025 ( MBC )

Carpenter also claimed the biggest album on Spotify in the UK with her seventh studio album, Short n’ Sweet, another Grammy contender for prizes including Album of the Year. Women once again dominated the top UK albums; just three out of 10 records were by male artists or an ensemble cast of singers, in the case of the cast of Netflix’s KPop: Demon Hunters soundtrack.

Along with the biggest music of the year, Spotify shared its most successful podcasts, topped globally for the sixth year running by The Joe Rogan Experience. In the UK, the controversial host took second place, bested only by Steven Bartlett’s podcast The Diary of a CEO, with The Louis Theroux Podcast coming third.

You can find Spotify Wrapped 2025’s top US, UK and Global artists, albums, songs, podcasts and audio books below:

In the UK…

Top UK Artists of 2025:

Taylor Swift Drake Sabrina Carpenter The Weeknd Billie Eilish Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Rihanna Tate McRae Ariana Grande

open image in gallery Swift dominated charts this year with her album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ ( PA Media )

Top UK Songs of 2025:

“Ordinary” by Alex Warren “That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams “Messy” by Lola Young “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish “Love Me Not” by Ravyn Lenae “back to friends” by sombr “Sailor Song” by Gigi Perez “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

open image in gallery Alex Warren topped charts around the world with his viral single ‘Ordinary’ ( 2025 Invision )

Top UK Albums of 2025:

Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) by Alex Warren KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) by KPop Demon Hunters Cast The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan So Close To What by Tate McRae The Secret of Us by Gracie Abrams HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish SOS Deluxe: LANA by SZA The Art of Loving by Olivia Dean Stick Season by Noah Kahan

open image in gallery RESEÑA-SABRINA CARPENTER ( AP )

Top UK Audiobooks in Premium of 2025:

The Trading Game by Gary Stevenson Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros The Hotel Avocado by Bob Mortimer The Fellowship of the Ring by JRR Tolkien A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros Mythos by Stephen Fry A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J Maas The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman A Game of Thrones by George RR Martin

Top UK Podcasts of 2025:

The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett The Joe Rogan Experience The Louis Theroux Podcast The Rest Is Politics The Mel Robbins Podcast The Rest Is History We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster The Rest Is Football The Rest Is Entertainment

open image in gallery Steven Bartlett has the UK’s most popular podcast on Spotify ( Getty )

Global…

Global Top Artists of 2025:

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift The Weeknd Drake Billie Eilish Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars Ariana Grande Arijit Singh Fuerza Regida

Global Top Songs of 2025:

“Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish “APT.” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars “Ordinary” by Alex Warren “DtMF” by Bad Bunny “back to friends” by sombr “Golden” by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast “luther (with sza)” by Kendrick Lamar “That's So True” by Gracie Abrams “WILDFLOWER” by Billie Eilish

open image in gallery Lady Gaga performs with Bruno Mars in 2025 ( Getty Images )

Global Top Albums of 2025:

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny KPop Demon Hunters by KPop Demon Hunters Cast, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish SOS Deluxe: LANA by SZA Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter MAYHEM by Lady Gaga You'll Be Alright, Kid by Alex Warren I’m The Problem by Morgan Wallen GNX by Kendrick Lamar Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

open image in gallery Bad Bunny is one of the world’s biggest artists ( Getty Images )

Global Top Podcasts of 2025:

The Joe Rogan Experience The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett The Mel Robbins Podcast Call Her Daddy This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von Huberman Lab Crime Junkie Modern Wisdom On Purpose with Jay Shetty The Tucker Carlson Show

open image in gallery Podcaster Joe Rogan attracts a huge audience with his Spotify podcast ( JRE )

Global Top Audiobooks in Premium of 2025:

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Lights Out by Navessa Allen Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J Maas The House of My Mother by Shari Franke The Wedding People by Alison Espach A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J Maas Quicksilver by Callie Hart Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

In the US…

Top US Artists of 2025

Taylor Swift Drake Morgan Wallen Kendrick Lamar Bad Bunny The Weeknd SZA Zach Bryan Tyler, The Creator Kanye West

open image in gallery Swift was the number one US artist of 2025 ( PA Wire )

Top US Songs of 2025:

“luther (with sza)” by Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Ordinary” by Alex Warren “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish “tv off (feat. lefty gunplay)” by Kendrick Lamar & Lefty Gunplay “Golden” by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast “back to friends” by sombr “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan “Timeless (feat. Playboi Carti)” by The Weeknd & Playboi Carti “No One Noticed” by The Marías

open image in gallery Kendrick Lamar and SZA benefited from their 2025 co-headline tour ( AP )

Top US Albums of 2025:

I’m The Problem by Morgan Wallen SOS Deluxe: LANA by SZA DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny KPop Demon Hunters by KPop Demon Hunters Cast, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys GNX by Kendrick Lamar Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter So Close To What by Tate McRae The Life of a Showgirl by Taylor Swift One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

open image in gallery Morgan Wallen released the biggest album on Spotify in 2025 ( Getty )

Top US Podcasts of 2025:

The Joe Rogan Experience This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von The Mel Robbins Podcast Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie The Shawn Ryan Show The Tucker Carlson Show The Daily Huberman Lab Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Top US Audiobooks in Premium of 2025:

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros Lights Out by Navessa Allen A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas The Fellowship of the Ring by JRR Tolkien Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry The Wedding People by Alison Espach A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J Maas The House of My Mother by Shari Franke Quicksilver by Callie Hart

Find everything you need to know about Spotify Wrapped 2025 here.