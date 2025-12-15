Who is Rob Reiner’s wife, Michele Singer?
Michele Singer, a photographer, producer, and actor
- She met Rob Reiner on the set of When Harry Met Sally in 1989 and later produced films including Shock and Awe and Spinal Tap II, also receiving an Emmy nomination for Defending My Life.
- Singer also acted in Nora Ephron’s film Mixed Nuts and was a significant influence on Reiner's political activism, particularly their joint campaigning for marriage equality.
- The couple co-founded the American Foundation for Equal Rights, which supported same-sex marriage in California.
- Their real-life romance directly inspired the iconic ending of When Harry Met Sally, leading Reiner to alter the original script so the protagonists, Harry and Sally, would ultimately marry.