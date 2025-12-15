Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor and director Rob Reiner, an acclaimed Emmy winner and prominent Democratic supporter, has died at his Los Angeles home alongside his wife, Michele Reiner.

The city fire department said the bodies of a 68-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man were found in the home on Chadbourne Avenue in the Brentwood neighbourhood.

The identities of the victims were not initially confirmed, but a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told the Associated Press that they were Reiner and his wife.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The news on Sunday prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the political and entertainment spectrum.

Former US president Barack Obama wrote on X/Twitter: "Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people – and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action."

California Governor Gavin Newsom praised Reiner as "the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love, with projects as wide-ranging as The Princess Bride to A Few Good Men. His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others – and encouraging us to dream bigger. That empathy extended well beyond his films."

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said: “The news of a deadly assault on Rob and Michelle Reiner in their home is devastating. It’s hard to think of anyone more remarkable and excellent in every field and endeavor they pursued. Rob was creative, funny, and beloved. And in all of their endeavors, Michelle was his indispensable partner, intellectual resource, and a loving wife.”

The entertainment community expressed deep sorrow. Actor Josh Gad posted: "He was one of the greatest directors of our time. He was a friend. He was simply a beautiful person. Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the kindest and caring souls you could ever imagine."

James Woods, who worked with Reiner on Ghosts of Mississippi, wrote: "Rob and I remained good friends ever since we made Ghosts of Mississippi. The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me. Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other. I am devastated by this terrible event."

open image in gallery Rob Reiner with his father Carl ( 2017 Invision )

Paul Walter Hauser shared that A Few Good Men was "THE reason I became an actor, and Rob’s filmography behind the camera is THE reason I wanted to direct and still do."

Director Joe Russo added: "I can’t handle the truth that one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live is gone. We lost one of the few good men."

Virginia Madsen thanked him for "giving us so much joy to hold on to. Life and talent always turned up to 11." J

Jerry O'Connell posted "Love you, Rob" with a photo from Stand By Me, and Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood said he was "Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle. So much love to their kids and family."

The family of All in the Family creator Norman Lear released a poignant statement: "The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world. Norman would have wanted to remind us that Rob and Michele spent every breath trying to make this country a better place."

open image in gallery Rony Reiner, left, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner pictured in 2018 ( 2018 Invision )

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass acknowledged the loss, stating: "This is a devastating loss for our city and our country. Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice."

Reiner was best known for his work on When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, The Princess Bride and Misery.

He first rose to prominence after playing Mike “Meathead” Stivic on the CBS series All in the Family, a role that garnered him multiple Emmy Awards.

The son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, Reiner was married to photographer Michele since 1989. The two met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally and had three children together.

Reiner was previously married to actor-director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. He adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner. Carl Reiner died in 2020 at age 98 and Marshall died in 2018.