Two people found dead inside Rob Reiner’s home in Los Angeles

Two people were discovered dead inside a home owned by actor Rob Reiner in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday afternoon, law enforcement sources told NBC News.

The city fire department said a woman and a man were found deceased in the home, located on Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood. They were approximately 68 and 78 years old.

At about 3:30 p.m., paramedics were dispatched to the residence, and Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived minutes later for an “ambulance death investigation.” A sizable police presence was observed outside the home on Sunday evening.

Neighbors told NBC News that Reiner and his wife live together in the home, and property records confirm that they own the property.

Reiner is an American actor, film director, writer and liberal activist. Among the films he’s directed include “When Harry Met Sally,” “A Few Good Men,” “The Princess Bride” and “Misery.”

This is a breaking story...