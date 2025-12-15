Rob Reiner death latest: When Harry Met Sally director and wife found dead as homicide investigation launched
Tributes are pouring in for Hollywood star as investigators reveal couple suffered stab wounds
Rob Reiner, the director of When Harry Met Sally and Stand by Me, has been found dead inside his Los Angeles home with his wife Michele Singer.
Investigators believe the filmmaker and actor, 78, and Singer, 68, suffered stab wounds and have launched an investigation, though police said no suspects have been sought at this time.
A spokesperson for the Reiner family told CNN: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief Alan Hamilton told a press conference that the investigation was being handled by the LAPD’s robbery homicide division, stating it would “continue over the coming days”.
Reiner, the son of comedy legend Carl, met Singer in 1989 while he was directing romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.
The director’s other credits include This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Misery and A Few Good Men, while he starred in sitcom All in the Family and films Sleepless in Seattle, The First Wives Club andThe Wolf of Wall Street.
Rob Reiner's incredible run as director
Rob Reiner may have started his career as an actor, appearing in US sitcom All in the Family, but he soon left his imprint on Hollywood as the director of numerous classic films.
His run as a filmmaker from the 1980s into the late 1990s is often credited as the greatest in cinema history.
His directorial debut arrived in 1984, when he made mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap and after doing romantic comedy The Sure Thing, he went on to direct three classics: Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally.
No suspects sought at this stage, say police
The Los Angeles Police Department said that no suspects are being sought at this stage in the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer.
“We are not looking for anyone as a suspect or in any other manner at this time,” LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said at a news conference.
“We’re going to try to speak to every family member that we can to get to the facts of this investigation.”
Nobody has been detained, but the family member who discovered their bodies has been interviewed, a source close to the investigation said.
Family member interviewed after apparent homicide
Los Angeles police are investigating Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer’s deaths as an apparent homicide.
A family member discovered their bodies which, according to a law enforcement source, had multiple stab wounds. Police have obtained a search warrant and are interviewing the family member.
