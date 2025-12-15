Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Rob Reiner death latest: When Harry Met Sally director and wife found dead as homicide investigation launched

Tributes are pouring in for Hollywood star as investigators reveal couple suffered stab wounds

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 15 December 2025 03:14 EST
Two people found dead inside Rob Reiner's home in Los Angeles

Rob Reiner, the director of When Harry Met Sally and Stand by Me, has been found dead inside his Los Angeles home with his wife Michele Singer.

Investigators believe the filmmaker and actor, 78, and Singer, 68, suffered stab wounds and have launched an investigation, though police said no suspects have been sought at this time.

A spokesperson for the Reiner family told CNN: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief Alan Hamilton told a press conference that the investigation was being handled by the LAPD’s robbery homicide division, stating it would “continue over the coming days”.

Reiner, the son of comedy legend Carl, met Singer in 1989 while he was directing romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally, starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

The director’s other credits include This is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Misery and A Few Good Men, while he starred in sitcom All in the Family and films Sleepless in Seattle, The First Wives Club andThe Wolf of Wall Street.

Rob Reiner and wife found dead at their home in Los Angeles

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Reiner family described the loss as “tragic”, stating: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Investigators believe they suffered stab wounds and a family member is being questioned
Jacob Stolworthy15 December 2025 07:37

Rob Reiner's incredible run as director

Rob Reiner may have started his career as an actor, appearing in US sitcom All in the Family, but he soon left his imprint on Hollywood as the director of numerous classic films.

His run as a filmmaker from the 1980s into the late 1990s is often credited as the greatest in cinema history.

His directorial debut arrived in 1984, when he made mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap and after doing romantic comedy The Sure Thing, he went on to direct three classics: Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally.

‘The Princess Bride’ was directed by Rob Reiner
‘The Princess Bride’ was directed by Rob Reiner

This was followed by another two standouts: Misery, the Stephen King adaptation starring an Oscar-winning Kathy Bates, and courtroom thriller A Few Good Men, which scored him an Oscar nomination.

Jacob Stolworthy15 December 2025 08:14

No suspects sought at this stage, say police

The Los Angeles Police Department said that no suspects are being sought at this stage in the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer.

“We are not looking for anyone as a suspect or in any other manner at this time,” LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said at a news conference.

“We’re going to try to speak to every family member that we can to get to the facts of this investigation.”

Nobody has been detained, but the family member who discovered their bodies has been interviewed, a source close to the investigation said.

Jacob Stolworthy15 December 2025 08:06

Family member interviewed after apparent homicide

Los Angeles police are investigating Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer’s deaths as an apparent homicide.

A family member discovered their bodies which, according to a law enforcement source, had multiple stab wounds. Police have obtained a search warrant and are interviewing the family member.

Jacob Stolworthy15 December 2025 07:59

Rob Reiner's life in photos

Rob Reiner, who was the son of a comedy giant and went on to become one himself, as one of the preeminent filmmakers of his generation with movies such as “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally …” and “This Is Spinal Tap,” has died. He was 78.
Jacob Stolworthy15 December 2025 07:39

Rob Reiner mourned by Barack Obama, Jerry O'Connell, James Woods and many others

Rob Reiner mourned by Barack Obama, Jerry O'Connell, James Woods and many others

Many prominent people are paying tribute to Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, after they were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday
Jacob Stolworthy15 December 2025 07:38

