Neighbours legend gives update on terminal cancer diagnosis

Neighbours star Ian Smith says he will leave show after cancer diagnosis
  • Ian Smith, known for playing Harold Bishop in Neighbours, has expressed joy at outliving a terminal cancer diagnosis he received in 2024.
  • Doctors had predicted Smith, 87, would likely die by March 2025 from terminal pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma, a rare and aggressive lung cancer.
  • He is currently undergoing immunotherapy treatment, which has slowed the progression of his cancer, and plans to spend Christmas fishing.
  • Earlier this year, Smith withdrew from plans for voluntary assisted dying, despite wholeheartedly approving of the practice, due to concerns about keeping the drugs at home.
  • Smith urged men to visit their doctors promptly for any health concerns, emphasising that early detection is crucial for cancer treatment.
