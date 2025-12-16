Neighbours legend gives update on terminal cancer diagnosis
- Ian Smith, known for playing Harold Bishop in Neighbours, has expressed joy at outliving a terminal cancer diagnosis he received in 2024.
- Doctors had predicted Smith, 87, would likely die by March 2025 from terminal pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma, a rare and aggressive lung cancer.
- He is currently undergoing immunotherapy treatment, which has slowed the progression of his cancer, and plans to spend Christmas fishing.
- Earlier this year, Smith withdrew from plans for voluntary assisted dying, despite wholeheartedly approving of the practice, due to concerns about keeping the drugs at home.
- Smith urged men to visit their doctors promptly for any health concerns, emphasising that early detection is crucial for cancer treatment.