Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

I’m a Celebrity star’s family want to see him ‘stressed and rattled’ in the jungle

I'm a Celeb's Martin Kemp reveals son Roman's advice before entering jungle
  • Harleymoon Kemp expressed a desire to see her father, Martin Kemp, become "stressed and rattled" during his appearance on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
  • She hopes the 64-year-old Spandau Ballet singer faces "the worst possible trial there is" as he is currently finding the show "hysterical".
  • Harleymoon was surprised when her father skydived from a helicopter at the series' outset, having previously advised him against it due to his supposed struggle with heights.
  • Martin Kemp's son, Roman, who secured third place in the 2019 series, provided his father with practical advice before he entered the jungle.
  • Harleymoon and Roman Kemp are currently competing together on Celebrity Race Across The World, an experience Harleymoon valued for reconnecting with her brother.
