Kid Rock accused of lip-syncing at Turning Point USA halftime show
- Kid Rock faced criticism for lip-syncing during his Turning Point USA half-time show, which aired concurrently with Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance.
- Social media users mocked clips of Rock's performance of “Bawitdaba,” noting instances where his microphone was lowered or his mouth did not match the pre-recorded audio.
- The MAGA-friendly event was organised by Turning Point USA as an alternative to the Super Bowl half-time show, following conservative objections to Bad Bunny's selection.
- Rock stated the show was intended for conservative Americans who feel their patriotic views are not represented in mainstream entertainment.
- The show garnered significantly fewer viewers than Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance, and a YouGov America survey indicated more Americans preferred Bad Bunny's show.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks