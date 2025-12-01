Kelly Osbourne says she’s ‘so sad’ to see brother Jack ‘suck up’ emotions on I’m a Celeb
- Kelly Osbourne expressed sadness after her brother Jack was the only contestant on I'm a Celebrity not to receive a letter from home.
- Jack's letter was shredded after campmates Martin Kemp, Aitch, and Vogue Williams failed a challenge to correctly guess his age when The Osbournes began.
- Jack was forced to 'suck up' his emotions as he watched his fellow contestants open their messages from loved ones.
- Kelly Osbourne also stated she was sad about the elimination of comedian Eddie Kadi from the ITV series.
- During his time in the jungle, Jack had previously discussed the death of his father, Ozzy, and believed his father would have supported his involvement in the show.