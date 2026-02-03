Kelly Clarkson reveals when her daytime talk show will end as she confirms future plans
- Kelly Clarkson has announced that her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will conclude this autumn after its seventh season.
- The host and singer, 43, stated her decision was made to “prioritize my kids”.
- This follows the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children, from cancer last August at the age of 48.
- The show, which began in 2019, has won 24 Daytime Emmys during its run.
- Clarkson reassured fans that she will continue to make music, perform shows, and may still appear on The Voice.
