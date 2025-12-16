Kelly Clarkson shares honest thoughts on grief following death of her ex-husband
- Kelly Clarkson shared a rare reflection on her grief following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
- Blackstock, with whom Clarkson shared two children, passed away from melanoma at the age of 48 in August.
- Clarkson discussed her feelings during an interview with actor Kate Winslet, who was promoting her directorial debut film, Goodbye June.
- The film, which explores themes of loss, resonated with Clarkson, who admitted it felt 'close to home'.
- Winslet's son, Joe Anders, wrote 'Goodbye June', a fact that surprised Clarkson during their conversation.