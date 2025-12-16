Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kelly Clarkson shares honest thoughts on grief following death of her ex-husband

Lionel Richie 'heals' Kelly Clarkson via 'grief exorcism'
  • Kelly Clarkson shared a rare reflection on her grief following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
  • Blackstock, with whom Clarkson shared two children, passed away from melanoma at the age of 48 in August.
  • Clarkson discussed her feelings during an interview with actor Kate Winslet, who was promoting her directorial debut film, Goodbye June.
  • The film, which explores themes of loss, resonated with Clarkson, who admitted it felt 'close to home'.
  • Winslet's son, Joe Anders, wrote 'Goodbye June', a fact that surprised Clarkson during their conversation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in