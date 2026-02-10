Kanye West makes surprise live return following Nazi apology
- Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is scheduled to perform his first European concerts in over a decade.
- The rapper will play at Vitesse Arnhem’s Gelredome football stadium in the Netherlands on 6 June, with a second show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on 18 July.
- This announcement follows Ye's public apology for a series of antisemitic remarks, which was published in The Wall Street Journal.
- In his apology, Ye attributed his past behaviour to a bipolar diagnosis and expressed deep regret for his actions, stating he is committed to accountability and change.
- His return comes after significant controversies, including releasing a single titled 'Heil Hitler' and making antisemitic statements, which led to Adidas severing ties with him.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks