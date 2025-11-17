Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m a Celebrity issue same frustration after debut episode

Ruby Wax struggles with snakes in first I'm a Celeb challenge
  • The new series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! launched on Sunday night, introducing 10 new celebrities to the jungle.
  • Viewers reported widespread frustration due to an app error that prevented them from casting votes for the first Bushtucker trial.
  • Many social media users complained about issues with the voting app, including problems with phone number verification.
  • Despite the technical difficulties, comedian Ruby Wax and YouTuber Angry Ginge were announced as the participants for the first eating challenge.
  • Some fans also expressed dissatisfaction with the show's revamped title sequence, which replaced the traditional letters with stars.
