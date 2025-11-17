I’m a Celeb launch plagued with app issues leaving angry viewers unable to vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m a Celebrity viewers were left frustrated during the new series’ launch after an app error left many unable to cast their votes.

ITV’s jungle show returned to screens on Sunday night (16 November) with presenters Ant and Dec introducing 10 new stars into the camp, some of whom came face-to-face with snakes within seconds of joining the show.

Among the celebrities taking part this year are YouTuber Angry Ginge (real name Morgan Burtwistle), rapper Aitch, EastEnders actor Shona McGarty, and Jack Osbourne, the reality TV star and son of late metal legend Ozzy Osbourne. Find the full line-up here.

The opening episode, however, was plagued with technical issues on the app. Viewers were asked to download it in order to cast their votes for who will participate in the first Bushtucker trial of the series.

“Is anyone having issues with the voting app? Why isn’t it letting me vote??” wrote one person on X.

“Ugh can’t vote on the I’m a Celeb app because it wants to verify my number but keeps throwing an error,” said another.

A third person implored ITV to “fix your website”, writing: “I spent the whole time the I’m a Celeb vote was open trying to verify my bloody phone number”.

“I’m a Celeb is a fix,” fumed one viewer. “Can’t vote because the app doesn’t work.”

Jack Osbourne on ‘I’m a Celeb’ ( ITV )

Someone else suggested that those having problems “try using a normal tab and not a private one” on their browsers.

With many viewers unable to vote, it was revealed at the end of the episode that comedian Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge will be facing the first eating challenge of 2025, with the duo set to dine at The Divey: “A revolting restaurant where every morsel will be miserable.”

The app was not the only thing bothering fans of the show, as many took issue with the revamped title sequence that swaps out the usual letters for stars instead.

“They’ve changed the I’m a Celeb opening titles??” wrote one person. “Where are the letters? Why are they in stars? Change it back!”

“The new titles and logo just aren’t I’m a Celeb-ing the way the old OG titles and logo I’m a Celeb-ed,” added someone else.

You can catch up with what happened during the action-packed first episode on The Independent’s live-blog here.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.