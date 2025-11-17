I’m a Celebrity viewers divided over ‘annoying and irritating’ contestants
- The 2025 series of I’m a Celebrity has premiered, leading to divided opinions among viewers regarding two contestants.
- YouTuber Angry Ginge and rapper Aitch, the youngest participants, have garnered mixed reactions for their early antics.
- Some viewers found their behaviour to be annoying and irritating, expressing frustration with the duo.
- “Maybe I'm getting old but Angry Ginge and Aitch are annoying,” remarked one viewer.
- Conversely, other fans believe that Angry Ginge and Aitch could be the key to the show's success and 'carry this series'.