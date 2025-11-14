Who is Aitch? Musician hoping to dispel myths about rappers during I’m a Celebrity stint
- Rapper Aitch, whose real name is Harrison Armstrong, is participating in I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.
- He hopes his involvement will help dispel myths about rappers and inspire younger people to pursue their goals.
- Aitch is also using his platform to raise awareness for Down's Syndrome, as his sister, Gracie, has the genetic disorder.
- He gained fame in 2018 with his viral freestyle 'Straight Rhymez' and has since achieved Brit Award recognition and high-charting singles.
- His sister, Gracie, is a fan of the show and will be cheering him on from home.