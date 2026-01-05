Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gordon Ramsay’s speech at daughter’s wedding ‘made everyone cry’

Gordon Ramsay defends 'perfect' wedding speech after star made 'subtle dig'
  • Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly, married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in a star-studded ceremony at Bath Abbey on 27 December.
  • Holly's younger sister, Tilly Ramsay, who served as a maid of honour, shared that their father's emotional speech "made everybody cry".
  • Notable guests included Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham, though Peaty's parents were reportedly absent amidst family rift rumours.
  • For the reception at Kin House, Holly changed into her mother's 1996 wedding gown, making an entrance to Abba's 'Take A Chance On Me'.
  • The couple, who announced their engagement in September, have since updated their Instagram usernames to @AdamRamsayPeaty and @HollyRamsayPeaty.
