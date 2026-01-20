David Beckham’s former Manchester United team-mate speaks out on Brooklyn feud
- A former team-mate of David Beckham’s has spoken out following son Brooklyn’s explosive statement about his family on Monday night.
- Brooklyn called his parents “controlling” and that he has no wishes to reconcile with them.
- John O’Kane, who played with David Beckham at Manchester United and also lived with the former England captain, posted a message on X with a picture of Brooklyn’s statement about his family.
- O’Kane said: “I lived with Beckham for few years.. Let's just say he likes to be in TOTAL CONTROL and was OBSESSIVE on PERFECTION. If it took Brooklyn to say this and burn down the so-called perfect family. Brand Beckham should not come before your kids no matter what has happened!!”
- Another post that followed, read: “This seems to have popped off.. A few things clear, Becks controlling/ OCD obsessiveness made him the footballer he was imo.. But whatever has happened with his son, he felt he had to say something .. and I STILL believe you do not disown your own children no matter what! But that's just me.”