The celebrities vying for a place in next series of The Traitors
- Following the success of its inaugural series, there is high demand for a second run of Celebrity Traitors, despite the BBC not yet officially confirming it.
- The first series concluded with Traitor Alan Carr winning the prize pot, leading to widespread interest in potential future contestants.
- England manager Gareth Southgate, a self-confessed fan, has hinted at participating but stated he would be a 'hopeless traitor'.
- This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, along with royal family member Mike Tindall, have also expressed keen interest in joining the cast.
- Danny Dyer, who initially turned down the first series, has now changed his mind and would consider appearing if the financial offer is suitable.