Having gripped the nation, inspired countless memes and delivered a shock ending, Celebrity Traitors is officially in high demand, with several famous faces expressing a desire to appear on a new series.

The series’ popularity was, in many ways, thanks to its stellar cast, which included the likes of Sir Stephen Fry, lauded actor Celia Imrie and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed.

Following the tense final, which saw Traitor Alan Carr steal the prize pot from the unwitting Faithfuls, attention is now turning to who could sign up for a new run, which is yet to be officially confirmed by the BBC).

While the dust has barely settled on Carr’s win, several famous faces have already thrown their names in the ring for the second run, which the BBC will probably be fasttracking thanks to the mammoth viewing figures.

Gareth Southgate

open image in gallery The ex-England manager is a big fan ( Getty Images )

Gareth Southgate, a self-confessed fan of the show, previously revealed that the England team and backroom staff played their own version of The Traitors during their free time at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

He was asked by Virgin Radio host Chris Evans if he would ever sign up for the celebrity series, replying with a coy: “Well…” The two men then laughed and fistbumped, as Evans said: "They've reached out. I love it! Gareth, you've got to do it!"

If Southgate does sign up, don’t expect to see him in the Traitors’ turret, though. When asked if he could don the green cloak and show a murderous side, the former England manager replied: "I can't, because when I've played with the lads and the staff, I've been a hopeless traitor, hopeless, I start to sweat."

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary

Fresh from the excitement from the final, This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary said they would both consider an appearance during a segment on the ITV daytime show.

Hammond, in particular, is someone plenty of viewers would love to see in the castle. “Petition for Alison Hammond to be on the next series of Celebrity Traitors,” one fan wrote on X. Another said: “Season two with Alison Hammond needed NOW.”

Mike Tindall

open image in gallery Mike Tindall previously appeared on I’m A Celeb ( PA Archive )

This year’s Celebrity Traitors cast included plenty of A-list names, but producers might be able to go one better and book a member of the Royal Family next year.

Former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, threw his hat in the ring during an appearance on This Morning.

After being played a clip of the show, he told hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard: “Having watched that, I think I would definitely enjoy doing that.”

Tindall is no stranger to reality television, having become the first royal to enter the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle in 2022.

Danny Dyer

open image in gallery Dyer was asked to appear in the previous series ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer has revealed he turned bosses down when they approached him for the first celebrity series – but he has since changed his mind.

Speaking on his and daughter Dani’s Live and Let Dyers podcast, he explained: “They did sniff around me about it. It was a ‘no’ from me because, for one, I hadn’t seen it, but now I’m into it.”

“It’s quite a simple game, I thought it was too complicated, but it’s actually just about manipulating people and a lot of lying,” he added. “If the money’s right, I might get involved in the next series.”