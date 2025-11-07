Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Celebrity Traitors fans make the same point after Alan Carr’s victory

Celebrity Traitors Alan Carr bursts out laughing when asked if he's a faithful
  • Comedian Alan Carr achieved a surprise victory in the Celebrity Traitors grand final, having been a Traitor from the beginning.
  • Carr successfully stole the prize pot from the two remaining Faithfuls, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga, leaving them in shock.
  • Viewers pointed out a 'telltale moment' from the previous episode where Carr laughed while declaring himself a Faithful, questioning how he still managed to win.
  • Fellow finalist Joe Marler was the only one who suspected Carr, but he was voted out before the final confrontation.
  • David Olusoga and Paloma Faith suggested that Carr's likeable personality contributed to his success, making it difficult for others to suspect him.
