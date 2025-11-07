Celebrity Traitors fans make the same point after Alan Carr’s victory
- Comedian Alan Carr achieved a surprise victory in the Celebrity Traitors grand final, having been a Traitor from the beginning.
- Carr successfully stole the prize pot from the two remaining Faithfuls, Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga, leaving them in shock.
- Viewers pointed out a 'telltale moment' from the previous episode where Carr laughed while declaring himself a Faithful, questioning how he still managed to win.
- Fellow finalist Joe Marler was the only one who suspected Carr, but he was voted out before the final confrontation.
- David Olusoga and Paloma Faith suggested that Carr's likeable personality contributed to his success, making it difficult for others to suspect him.