Busta Rhymes involved in tense confrontation at public event

Busta Rhymes honored with star on Walk of Fame
  • Rapper Busta Rhymes confronted a TikToker at an Art Basel event in Miami after the influencer intentionally mistook him for comedian Tracy Morgan.
  • Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor Smith Jr., became visibly annoyed when the content creator called him by Morgan's name during a photo opportunity.
  • The 53-year-old rapper questioned the TikToker's intentions, telling him not to 'play stupid' and warning him about disrespecting a grown man.
  • A video of the confrontation circulated online, showing onlookers supporting Rhymes and social media users praising his actions as a necessary lesson in respect.
  • Despite the incident, Busta Rhymes and Tracy Morgan have previously shown mutual support, having been pictured together at an event in 2018.
