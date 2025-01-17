Busta Rhymes arrested and charged with third-degree assault

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Rapper Busta Rhymes was arrested after he repeatedly punched a man in the face on January 14.

The 52-year-old “Round Round” artist, born Trevor George Smith Jr., has since been charged with third-degree assault.

According to police, officers from the 84 Precinct arrived on the scene shortly after 7 p.m. after a fight broke out inside a building on the corner of Jay Street and Front Street in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Police reports indicate that the popular music star hit a 50-year-old male victim “numerous times” during a verbal dispute.

The victim sustained a swelling injury on the left side of his face and was thus “transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull in stable condition.”

Busta Rhymes hit a 50-year-old male victim ‘numerous times’ in the face and is now facing third-degree assault charges ( Getty Images for Paramount )

Rhymes has been given a desk appearance ticket, meaning he’s not being held in police custody but must appear in court to answer the criminal charges against him. An investigation is still ongoing.

The alleged incident involved Rhymes’ assistant, Dashiel Gables, according to TMZ.com.

Gables refused to comment on the incident saying his lawyers told him not to speak with the press, according to The New York Post.

It is not the first run-in with the law for Rhymes. In 2015 the “Break Ya Neck” vocalist was arrested after he was accused of hitting a Chelsea gym employee in the back of the head with a protein drink.

In 2007, he was arrested and charged with DWI after police claimed that the rapper’s GMC Denali SUV was seen driving uncontrollably in Manhattan.

The news of Rhymes’ most recent arrest comes just as the rapper released his new EP, Dragon Season... The Awakening, on January 17.

The Independent has contacted Rhymes’ representatives for comments.

Rhymes was born in East Flatbush, New York, and rose to stardom in the late 1990s, releasing his first hit single, “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check,” a month before his solo debut album, The Coming, was released in 1996.

Rhymes’ single was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance the following year, solidifying his reputation as a breakout rap star. The artist has received 12 Grammy nominations throughout his career.