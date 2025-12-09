Busta Rhymes firmly sets TikTok creator straight for calling him Tracy Morgan
The tense confrontation happened at an Art Basel event in Miami
Busta Rhymes put a TikToker in their place after they thought it would be funny to intentionally mistake the legendary rapper for comedian Tracy Morgan.
The unidentified influencer met Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor Smith Jr., at an Art Basel event in Miami over the weekend, according to a clip of the awkward encounter shared by TMZ.
The content creator posed for a picture with the “I Know What You Want” rapper and pointed at the star, saying, “It’s Tracy Morgan.”
Rhymes was not amused. His smile dropped instantly, and his expression hardened as he realised the TikToker had called him by the comedian’s name instead.
“Wait, what did you say?” Rhymes asked repeatedly as he told the person filming to stop recording: “Put your camera down.”
Rhymes, 53, leaned into the kid as he directed questions at him, speaking quietly but at a volume where the crowd around them could still hear the telling off he gave the influencer. The video shows people in the group slamming the prankster as “disrespectful” as Rhymes went in on him.
“I’m asking you a question, I ain’t calling you out,” the rapper said, insisting he wanted to understand the joke. The kid shrugged, unable to answer, and began to turn visibly red.
“I’m taking a picture to show love, and you’re trying to be funny?” the record producer said. The creator floundered and said he heard other people saying the 30 Rock star’s name.
“I didn’t hear nobody say Tracy,” Rhymes replied. “You the only one who said it.” Rhymes went on to cuss out the kid and told him, “Don’t play stupid.”
He added: “You don’t play with a grown man, little boy. That’s how people get f***** up.”
As the video of the schooling began to circulate online, social media users quickly sided with Rhymes against the TikTok creator’s prank.
“No lie, Busta Rhymes gave this young man a much needed sit down and lecture on respect that may alter the direction of this kids life for the better,” one X user wrote. “Probably the most effective parenting this kid has gotten to this point in this life.”
Another agreed, “I love that Busta Rhymes did this because yall content creators need to stop playing with our legends for content, thats not player and it was never funny.”
Although Rhymes did not appreciate the comparison, he and Morgan appear to be supportive of each other in their respective industries. Rhymes was pictured hugging Morgan at the 2018 premiere of the actor’s sitcom, The Last O.G.
