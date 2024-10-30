North Korea might launch ICBM as early as November, say South Korean lawmakers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



North Korea may proceed with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch as early as November, following the deployment of a mobile launcher, South Korean officials warned on Wednesday.

Citing information from military intelligence, South Korean parliamentarians revealed that North Korea appears prepared to test the ballistic missiles, also known as ICBM, and its atmospheric re-entry capabilities.

During a briefing, MP Lee Seong-kweun disclosed that a mobile launcher has been positioned at a possible test site, with timing speculated to coincide with the US presidential election on 5 November, reported Reuters.

Another MP, Park Sun-won, clarified that while the launcher is in place, the defence intelligence agency does not believe that a missile has yet been loaded in it.

South Korean defence officials have suggested that North Korea could use this period of heightened global attention to conduct either a long-range missile test or potentially its seventh nuclear test to underscore its advancing strategic capabilities.

