Ukraine-Russia war live: Some North Koreans ‘already in Ukraine’ as Kyiv drafts 160,000 troops
Number of North Korean soldiers inside Ukraine is expected to grow, officials say
A “good many” North Korean troops are already inside Ukraine, reported CNN, citing western intelligence officials.
“It seems that a good many of them are already in action,” the official said, without elaborating on the number of North Korean forces fighting on behalf of Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war.
The number of North Korean soldiers inside Ukraine is expected to grow as they complete training in eastern Russia and await deployment on the war frontline, the officials said.
The US confirmed yesterday that some North Korean soldiers were in the Kursk region, a Russian border area where Ukrainian forces staged a major incursion in August and hold hundreds of square kilometres of territory. A couple of thousand more were heading there, the Pentagon said.
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said the deployment of North Korean troops in the Ukraine conflict has increased the possibility of the war becoming more fierce.
This comes as Ukraine drafted 160,000 more troops in the anticipation of grinding warfare and a frozen battle zone in the upcoming winter – third such under Russian invasion.
Russian drill simulates "massive" response to a nuclear strike
Russia held a training exercise on Tuesday to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” in response to a first strike by an enemy, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said.
President Vladimir Putin kicked off the exercise at a critical point in the Ukraine war. The drill, which Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said was a regular, planned event, involved the launch of ballistic and cruise missiles.
As part of the exercise, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwest Russia to the Kura test range in Kamchatka in the far east, the defence ministry said.
Sineva and Bulava ballistic missiles were fired from submarines in the Barents and Okhotsk Seas. Tu-95MS strategic bomber planes, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, launched cruise missiles.
All the missiles reached their targets, the defence ministry said.
Trudeau warns over North Korea role in Ukraine war
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said the deployment of North Korean troops in the Ukraine conflict will likely escalate the war waged by Russia.
His remarks were made on a phone call with South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol’s office yesterday.
The war will leave a greater impact on the security environment of Europe and the Indo-Pacific, Trudeau said, proposing closer cooperation between the two countries on the developing situation, according to Mr Yoon’s office.
“Prime minister Trudeau said that the possibility of the Ukraine war becoming more fierce has increased with the North Korean troops’ deployment to Russia, and this will have an impact on the overall security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific,” the office said.
Mr Yoon said the pace of North Korean troop deployment in the Ukraine conflict had been faster than expected, creating a dangerous situation, his office said.
Vladimir Putin has not denied the involvement of North Korean troops in the war but said it was Russia’s business how it implements a partnership treaty he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed in June.
Blasts shake Kyiv after Russian drone attack, mayor says
Several explosions shook Kyiv early today and a fire broke out as a result of a Russian drone attack, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said.
“Emergency services are dispatched to the site,” mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Reuters witnesses heard a series of explosions in what sounded like air defence units in operation.
Ukraine and South Korea to enhance cooperation to counter North Korea
Further details have been released about President Volodymyr Zelensky’s agreement with South Korea’s president to step up contacts between their nations at all levels to develop countermeasures and a strategy to respond to North Korea’s involvement in the war in Ukraine.
In a phone call with President Yoon Suk Yeol, Zelensky said the two leaders also agreed to strengthen exchanges of intelligence and expertise.
Zelensky said he shared data about the deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops to Russian training grounds near the combat zone, with their presence expected to increase to approximately 12,000.
“We agreed to strengthen intelligence and expertise exchange, intensify contacts at all levels, especially the highest, in order to develop an action strategy and countermeasures to address this escalation, and to engage our mutual partners in cooperation,” he said.
Ukraine presidential official says he discussed victory plan, North Korea with Sullivan
The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Tuesday he had discussed the country’s victory plan and North Korean involvement in the war with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
“Military assistance to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and increasing pressure on Moscow’s allies are essential,” he added on X, commenting on his work trip to the U.S.
No new limits on Ukraine's use of US arms if North Korea joins Russia's fight, Pentagon says
The US will not enforce any new limits on Ukraine’s use of American weapons if North Korea joins Russia’s war, the Pentagon has said.
On being asked if the US will have limits on what American weapons can be used if it’s a bunch of North Korean soldiers, Pentagon press secretary said: “No... If North Korea – if we see DPRK troops moving in and towards the front lines, I mean, they are co-belligerents in the war. And so, they are fighting on these front lines and the Ukrainians are defending their sovereign territory and pushing the Russians back,” she said.
“...But they would — if they are in combat, you know, they’re fighting the Ukrainians, who are fighting for their sovereign territory. And we’ve made a commitment to Ukraine that we’re going to continue to support them with whatever it takes,” she said.
Ms Singh added that North Korea is sending their soldiers in into a war where Russian casualties and losses are “upwards of 500,000 at this point”.
“That is a calculation that, you know, DPRK leadership is making to send their soldiers into combat,” she said.
Kremlin seeks to shrug off Western allegations of North Korean troops in Russia
Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov shrugged off Nato chief’s Mark Rutte’s comments about North Korean troops deployment to Russia, and noted that Pyongyang and Moscow signed a joint security pact last June.
But he stopped short on Monday of confirming North Korean soldiers were in Russia. Mr Lavrov alleged that Western military instructors long have been covertly deployed to Ukraine to help its military use long-range weapons provided by Western partners.
Russia fires missiles to simulate 'massive' response to a nuclear attack
Russia test-fired missiles over distances of thousands of miles on Tuesday to simulate a “massive” nuclear response to an enemy first strike.
“Given the growing geopolitical tensions and the emergence of new external threats and risks, it is important to have modern and constantly ready-to-use strategic forces,” President Vladimir Putin said as he announced the exercise.
It took place at a critical moment in the Russia-Ukraine war, after weeks of Russian signals to the West that Moscow will respond if the United States and its allies allow Kyiv to fire longer-range missiles deep into Russia.
On Monday NATO said that North Korea has sent troops to western Russia, something Moscow has not denied.
In televised comments, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov told Putin that the purpose of the drill was to practise delivering “a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to a nuclear strike by the enemy”.
The exercise involved Russia’s full nuclear “triad” of ground-, sea- and air-launched missiles.
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome in northwest Russia to Kamchatka, a peninsula in the far east. Sineva and Bulava ballistic missiles were fired from submarines, and cruise missiles were launched from strategic bomber planes, the defence ministry said.
