Yvette Cooper warns of ‘dire’ crisis in Myanmar, five years on from coup

The brutal civil war has led to tens of thousands of deaths since 1 February 2021

What life is like in Myanmar today

Five years on from the military coup in Myanmar, the country faces a “dire” situation and a “deepening crisis”, the foreign secretary has warned.

Yvette Cooper reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting the people of Myanmar on the fifth anniversary of the 1 February 2021 overthrow.

Since the democratic government was toppled, a brutal civil war has erupted, leading to tens of thousands of fatalities, widespread displacement of civilians, and extensive destruction of homes across the Southeast Asian nation.

Ms Cooper said: “Five years on from the military’s coup, the people of Myanmar face a deepening crisis.

“By overthrowing Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government, the will of the people was overturned and their political freedom taken away.

“Amidst this crisis, the UK remains committed to supporting a stable future for the people of Myanmar.”

Myanmar police hand over five telecom and internet fraud suspects to Chinese police in 2023
Myanmar police hand over five telecom and internet fraud suspects to Chinese police in 2023 (Chinese Embassy in Myanmar)

Britain has supported more than 1.4 million people with humanitarian aid in the last year alone, the foreign secretary said, as well as 1.3 million people with health services.

However, conditions on the ground in Myanmar “remain dire”, Ms Cooper said.

“Half of Myanmar’s children are now out of school, while women and girls face persistent violence.

“Crimes that affect us in the UK, like drug production and cyber scams, have flourished.”

The recent military-run elections were “neither free nor fair”, she said.

Voters line up to cast ballots at a polling station during the final round of general elections in Mandalay, central Myanmar
Voters line up to cast ballots at a polling station during the final round of general elections in Mandalay, central Myanmar (AP)

“For the aspirations of the Myanmar people to be met, there is much that still needs to be done.

“We continue to urge all parties to protect civilians.”

Ms Cooper said: “We call on the military regime to end its airstrikes; to allow unhindered humanitarian access; to release all political prisoners including Aung San Suu Kyi; and to engage in genuine dialogue towards a democratic and peaceful transition.

“Today and always, we stand in unwavering solidarity with the people of Myanmar.”

