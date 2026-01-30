Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations refused to recognise Myanmar’s recently concluded election after a military-backed party claimed a sweeping victory.

Asean, an 11-member regional bloc, hadn’t endorsed the three-phase general election, the first since the military took power in a 2021 coup, Philippine foreign secretary Theresa Lazaro said during the association’s first major meeting of the year in the central city of Cebu.

The military seized power after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, jailing politicians, activists and protesters, and deepening civil strife.

The election, held amid a raging civil war and widespread ethnic violence, was widely denounced as neither free nor fair and as an attempt to legitimise military rule.

Asean’s refusal to recognise the election deals a major blow to efforts by the military junta to gain international legitimacy.

open image in gallery File. An image of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi is displayed as people gather to demonstrate against the military coup in Yangon on 8 February 2021 ( AFP via Getty )

The “sham” election gave the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party an overwhelming majority in the national legislature. It took 232 of the 263 seats in the lower house and 109 of the 157 declared seats in the upper house, according to results released on Thursday and Friday.

A sweeping victory for the party, led by a former general, was widely expected as the election excluded major opposition parties and dissent was severely restricted.

Top Asean diplomats met in the Philippines, which currently holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, on Friday amid growing pressure to end the civil war in Myanmar.

Asked at a news conference whether the bloc recognised the election, Ms Lazaro said it had “not endorsed the three phases of the election that were held”. The minister did not elaborate if and how the bloc’s stance might change.

“Meaningful political progress in Myanmar requires a cessation of hostilities, inclusive dialogue and participation by all stakeholders,” said Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

“These preconditions are necessary for a government with legitimacy and a measure of popular support to emerge.”

open image in gallery An election commission official prepares to close a polling station after the votes are counted in Mandalay ( AP )

Myanmar's political system guarantees the military 25 per cent of parliamentary seats, ensuring continued control even when power is transferred to a civilian administration.

The three phases of voting, held in December and January, covered 263 of Myanmar's 330 townships. Polling was cancelled in several areas due to ongoing fighting between the military and armed ethnic groups as well as local resistance forces that emerged in the aftermath of the coup.

The junta reported 55 per cent turnout, much lower than 70 per cent in previous elections.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, expected to play a central role in the next administration, defended the legitimacy of the election saying it was a step towards stability.

China congratulated Myanmar on holding the election with an active turnout.

“China congratulated Myanmar on a steady and orderly general election with active turnout,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in Beijing on Monday.

“China stands ready to continue deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperation with Myanmar.”