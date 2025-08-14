K2 climber killed by rockfall while descending from world’s second tallest mountain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Chinese climber has died after being struck by falling rocks while descending K2 in northern Pakistan, a day after she summited the peak.

Authorities are working to recover the body of Guan Jing, who was in her early 40s.

K2, in the Karakoram range, is considered one of the world’s most perilous climbs due to its steep terrain, unpredictable weather, and rockfall hazards.

A Pakistani official told the Associated Press that a team had set off on foot to recover Jing’s body on Thursday. Earlier, officials said they were ready to begin the operation but were “waiting for better weather conditions”.

Officials said all fellow climbers who summited K2 the same day were making their way safely back to base camp.

Jing died on Tuesday night between Camp I and Advanced Base Camp on the Abruzzi Spur – a common climbing route on K2 – after being struck by falling rocks. Just a day earlier, she had stood on K2’s summit alongside fellow climbers.

Over 30 mountaineers reached the K2 peak on Monday.

K2 rises 8,611 metres (or 28,251 feet) above sea level, making it the world’s second-highest peak after Mount Everest, straddling the border between Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region and China’s Xinjiang.

Jing’s death comes just two weeks after German mountaineer and Olympic gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier died attempting another mountain, Laila Peak, in the region.

Jing, in her early 40s, was an experienced high-altitude mountaineer who had previously climbed several peaks above 8,000 metres.

The Pakistan Alpine Club confirmed her death on Wednesday and said that she had reached the K2 summit on Monday along with others. “The incident occurred on the Abruzzi Spur route between Camp I and Advanced Base Camp, a section notorious for frequent rockfalls,” the Alpine Club said.

In her final Instagram update last week from Camp 2, Jing shared that she had, for the first time, navigated the House’s Chimney – a steep, vertical section at 6,600 metres, just above the camp.

She wrote on Instagram: “Arrived K2 camp 2, first time clim (sic) House’s Chimney, my backpack block this area, almost consume at all energy! take long rest continue climbing under the way how to save energy, thanks God (houses chimney ) not to long , no matter how hard is, finally we will get to destination!”

Last month, a Pakistani climber died in an avalanche near Camp 1 on K2, while Czech mountaineer Klara Kolouchova, believed to be the first woman from her country to summit both Everest and K2, was killed after a fall on Nanga Parbat.

Pakistan, home to five of the world’s 14 peaks towering above 8,000 metres, sees a surge of climbers each summer between early June and late August.