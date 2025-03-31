One climber dead and second seriously hurt after fall on Ben Nevis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has died after falling while climbing on Ben Nevis.

The man, understood to be in his 20s, fell in the Moonlight Gully area while climbing with another person on Saturday.

Members of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (LMRT) were tasked by Police Scotland to help the two climbers at about 5pm.

The deceased man and his colleague are both believed to have come from England, the Scottish Sun newspaper reported.

A LMRT spokesperson said on social media: “The team treated and rescued one climber with serious injuries who had managed to move further down the hill.

“Due to some very challenging weather conditions, combined with hazardous ground, the team returned Sunday morning to recover the other casualty who was sadly deceased.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family, and would like to offer thanks to the crew of Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R151 and members of Police Scotland MRT North Division.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Saturday March 29, police were made aware of concerns for two climbers injured on the North face of Ben Nevis.

“Officers attended to carry out searches with our partners in the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard rescue helicopter, with the operation continuing on Sunday March 30.

“A 30-year-old man was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

“The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered and next-of-kin are aware of the death.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”