Adventure-loving woman fell to death climbing in north Wales beauty spot

A social media influencer with more than 10,000 followers died plunging 65ft when she lost her grip climbing a rocky mountain face, an inquest heard.

Adventure-loving engineer Maria Eftimova, 28, was tackling the notorious Tryfan mountain in Snowdonia, North Wales, when the accident happened.

Maria was climbing with friends and trying to get a handhold when she tumbled - and went into "freefall" down the mountain.

Fellow climber Harry Jones said the group were going up the face one-by-one when he saw her fall.

He said: "I could see on one particular ledge Maria stopped in order to get a handhold. to pull herself up. I was six ft below her, to the left.

"She swung her right leg up to pull herself up. I asked 'Got it well?' and she said 'I think so." But he said moments later he was Maria "flying over me" and down the mountain.

Neil Oakes, who was on a slightly different route up the mountain told of his horror at seeing Maria's fall.

He said: "I turned and saw Ms Eftimova tumbling through the air below me. She was already in freefall.

open image in gallery She suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene ( Instagram )

"I knew there was going to be an impact on the rocky outcrop below so I turned away for a split second. I was shouting 'No, no, no, no.'

"When I turned back she was on the ledge below. I knew that it was serious. I said 'She's gone. She's fallen'. I was in shock.

"The inquest heard she suffered severe head injuries including a fractured skull and despite help from paramedics she died at the scene.

Maria was the second professional woman to die in the mountain range in a week following the death of 30-year-old Dr Charlotte Crook.

Maria, of St Helens, but originally from Sofia, in Bulgaria, had more than 10,000 followers on social media where she showcased her outdoors lifestyle.

She was an experienced mountaineer and had recently completed an ice-climbing course in Norway. But the Caernarfon hearing was told she fell on the mountain's notorious north ridge - a popular but dangerous scrambling route.

Coroner Kate Robertson returned a conclusion of accidental death and passed on her condolences to her family and friends.

She said: "It seems that Maria was scrambling with others when she has unintentionally and unexpectedly fallen and during the course of that fall she has sustained the injuries which have sadly led to her death."

Friend Victoria Critchley, set up a fundraising page to help pay for repatriation costs, saying: "Maria was an ambitious, bright and cherished 28 year old, whose vibrant personality, energy and aura touched and uplifted all around her.

open image in gallery Tryfan mountain in Snowdonia is notorious among climbers tackling the region ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

"She had a passion for engineering, having studied Civil Engineering at the University of Salford and a love for extreme sports. Her biggest passion being Snowboarding, which she was super excited for and looking forward to doing again on her upcoming trip to Austria.

"She had an insatiable thirst for life and exploring our world's beauty. Tragically, she was taken from her family far, far, far too soon!"

Victoria said the fundraiser who help Maria's devastated family. She said: "Adding to their immense grief, the family, who reside in Bulgaria, face a significant financial burden to repatriate Maria and give her the dignified farewell with her loved ones that she deserves."

Friend Jem Elder wrote: "We will miss you everyday, forever Maria Eftimova. Your beautiful, uplifting spirt will always live on, you really were the very definition of loving life and living a happy, fulfilled life, inspiring others to follow in your footsteps. See you on the last climb."

The tragedy on February 22nd came just six days after Dr Charlotte Crook also died while climbing in the same region.

An inquest heard Dr Crook plunged 30ft to her death while walking on Glyder Fach with a fellow medic. Both women were attended to by Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation.

Speaking of Maria's accident, the team said: "A group was ascending the north-ridge when one of them fell 20 metres into steep terrain.

"Passers-by with climbing equipment abseiled down and made her safe, and a team member already nearby made his way down and started CPR.

"Colleagues from Welsh Ambulance Service stood by at base while the Coastguard helicopter dropped team members onto the mountain.

"Unfortunately, the casualty had not survived her injuries, and she was brought down to Oggie base. The thoughts of all involved are with the casualties families and friends, thank you to all the members of the public who tried to help."