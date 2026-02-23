Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 19 people, including a British national, died after a packed passenger bus drove off a mountain slope in western Nepal on Monday, local police officials said.

The bus had left the tourist town of Pokhara before it fell 200m (650ft) from the road at Behighat in Dhading district, 80km (50 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, police officials said in a statement. It rolled down a mountainous slope and landed on the banks of Trishuli River.

Around 44 people were on board when it drove off the hilly stretch on the Prithvi highway. Officials said 25 people were injured in the accident, including a New Zealander and a Chinese national.

Of those killed, only nine bodies have been identified so far, the police said.

Preliminary visuals of the accident from the early hours showed rescuers sifting through the mangled iron remains of the bus to inspect the damage after pulling passengers out of the vehicle.

open image in gallery The wreckage of a bus is seen on the bank of the Trishuli River ( AP )

The injured are being treated at the National Trauma Centre in Kathmandu, officials said.

The Chinese embassy in Nepal had issued a statement earlier saying that one other Chinese national was missing.

It is not immediately clear what caused the bus to drive off the highway and police officials are investigating the cause of the accident.

Regional government administrator Mohan Prasad Neupane said rescuers reached the accident site soon after the mishap was reported, and the injured were pulled out of the wreckage and rushed to hospitals for treatment.

open image in gallery The passenger bus drove off a mountain highway near Benighat, west of the capital Kathmandu ( AP )

The hilly area has seen deadly accidents recently. In 2024, two buses with 65 people on board also fell into the same river and tragically resulted in the loss of most aboard. Authorities said that the passengers were either killed or are still missing.

Officials said the wreckage of one of the buses was found only this year and was buried deep in sand.

Nepal is a popular south Asian destination among foreigners for trekking in its mountainous regions and attracts thousands from across the world throughout the year. However, the country faces poor infrastructure issues on roads and vehicles to sustain the increasing footfall.

Much of the Himalayan country is covered by mountains and connected only by narrow roads.