Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nepal will waive climbing permit fees for 97 peaks in the country’s remote provinces for the next two years, aiming to draw mountaineers to lesser-known scenic areas and boost tourism in underdeveloped regions.

These mountains, ranging from 5,870 to 7,132m, are rarely climbed compared to popular peaks like Everest.

The move comes as Nepal raises other climbing fees – Everest’s permit will jump from $11,000 to $15,000 in September this year.

Officials hope the waiver will attract climbers, create jobs, and improve the local economy in some of the country’s least developed areas.

“These are some of the most remote parts of Nepal,” Himal Gautam, director at the Department of Tourism, told The Kathmandu Post.

“Despite their breathtaking beauty, the number of tourists and mountaineers here is very low as access is so difficult. We hope the new provision will help.”

Of the 97 peaks, 77 are located in Karnali province and the other 20 in Sudurpaschim.

For decades, these regions, ringed by jagged peaks, carved by deep valleys, and dotted with isolated settlements, have stayed well off the tourist map, officials said.

With scant roads, arduous trails, and almost no basic services, they rank among Nepal’s poorest and most marginalised, languishing near the bottom of the Human Development Index.

In January this year, Nepal authorities announced that starting this September, climbers aiming for the summit of Everest in peak season will face a permit fee of $15,000 – a 36 per cent jump from the long-standing $11,000.

Off-season expeditions will see similar hikes, authorities said at the time. Attempts between September and November will cost $7,500, while climbs from December to February will be priced at $3,750.

Permit fees remain a vital income stream for Nepal, with mountaineering and trekking together accounting for over four per cent of the national economy.

Meanwhile, employment opportunities are scarce near the peaks that have been made free in Nepal in Karnali and Sudurpaschim. Daily life for the residents of the remote villages is also hard, especially during winter. On top of this, climate crisis is adding to the challenges.

Tourism entrepreneur and Nepal Tourism Board member Rajendra Lama warned that policy alone will not suffice for the betterment of the regions.

“We need coordinated efforts between the public, private, and community sectors, along with aggressive publicity,” he said. “Only then will Karnali and Sudurpaschim find their place on the mountaineering map.”

He added: “Researchers could study how climate change has evolved here and how people are coping.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that authorities are debating a new law that requires climbers eyeing the Everest summit to first conquer a Nepalese peak exceeding 7,000m. Officials note that this makes Sudurpaschim’s Saipal (7,030m), Api (7,132m), and Api West (7,076m) – now exempt from permit fees – “perfect training grounds”.

In 2024, the Nepal government collected $5.92m in climbing fees, with Everest alone contributing $4.52m – more than three-quarters of the total.

Nepal boasts 3,310 mountains rising above 5,500m, ranging from accessible trekking routes to demanding technical climbs. Of these, 461 are available for commercial expeditions, while 102 have yet to see a human summit. Fifteen are classified as trekking peaks under 6,000m.

Towering at 8,849m, Mount Everest has in recent years faced mounting challenges – overcrowding at its slopes, growing environmental strain, and a string of deaths.

In April last year, Nepal’s Supreme Court stepped in, directing the government to cap the number of permits for Everest and other major peaks.