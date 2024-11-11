Japan’s Ishiba survives despite terrible election result

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Japan’s prime minister Shigeru Ishiba won a rare runoff vote to stay in power despite his scandal-hit governing coalition’s terrible loss in the parliamentary polls last month.

Mr Ishiba secured 221 votes to retain his position in the final round of a lower house ballot, winning the highest number of votes among all candidates.

He, however, failed to win a clear majority of the votes but was ahead of his nearest challenger, ex-prime minister Yoshihiko Noda, who won 160 votes.

Mr Ishiba now faces the challenge of leading a fragile minority government.

This comes as protectionist Donald Trump regains control in the US – Japan’s key ally – while tensions escalate with China and North Korea.

The ruling coalition lost its majority following a punishing set of results in last month’s general election, winning just 215 seats, down from 279 and well short of the 233 needed to form a government.

It was the worst result for the LDP – which has ruled Japan for 65 of the past 69 years – since 2009, when it briefly fell out of power.

Mr Ishiba had called for a snap election shortly after taking office on 1 October to capitalise on his honeymoon period. However, his popularity tanked as he U-turned on a number of policies after entering office, including creating an Asian version of Nato, support for same-sex marriage, and the right for married individuals to choose to keep different surnames.