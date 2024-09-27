Jump to content

Shigeru Ishiba: Japan’s former defence minister chosen by ruling party to become next prime minister

Maroosha Muzaffar
Friday 27 September 2024 03:43
Japan’s former defence minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) presidential election at his fifth and final attempt, defeating economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in a runoff vote. He is set to become the country’s next prime minister.

More follows

