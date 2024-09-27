Shigeru Ishiba: Japan’s former defence minister chosen by ruling party to become next prime minister
Japan’s former defence minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) presidential election at his fifth and final attempt, defeating economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in a runoff vote. He is set to become the country’s next prime minister.
More follows
