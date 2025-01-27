What is Guillain-Barre syndrome? The deadly disease on the rise in India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One person is believed to have died in India in an outbreak of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) - a neurological disease that causes numbness, weakness and pain.

The number of cases is rising, health officials said on Monday.

A total of 101 cases of GBS have so far been reported in the state, most of them in and around Pune city, which lies about 180 km (110 miles) from the state capital and India’s financial hub Mumbai.

The state’s public health department said in a statement that one person had died in the city of Solapur and 16 patients were currently on ventilators.

A rapid response team visited the affected areas, it said.

“Citizens should not panic”, the state’s health department is prepared to implement preventive and control measures,” the statement said.

A federal health ministry spokesperson said the government has sent a seven-member team to Pune to assess the situation following the outbreak.

open image in gallery People wait in queues outside the office of the Chemists Association to demand necessary supply of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir during the pandemic, in Pune, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021 ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The condition, in which the body’s immune system attacks nerves, can cause paralysis and even death. It affects 1,500 people in the UK every year, attacks the nerves, causing problems such as weakness, pain and numbness in the limbs.

Most symptoms occur within days or weeks of a viral or bacterial infection and typically last a few weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome Accordign to The NHS Guillain-Barré syndrome affects your senses, your movement and things such as breathing and your heartbeat. It usually affects your arms and legs first before you get symptoms in other parts of your body. Symptoms usually get worse over the first 2 to 4 weeks. You might feel tingling, numbness or pins and needles in your feet and hands first. This is usually followed by muscle weakness and difficulty moving your joints. Other symptoms can include: sharp, shooting pain (nerve pain), often in your legs or back

problems breathing

problems with your face, such as drooping face muscles or trouble swallowing or speaking

problems with your eyes, such as double vision Some people’s symptoms become so severe that they are not able to move their legs, arms and face.

Most people recover fully from even the most severe cases of GBS, although some continue to experience weakness, the global health agency says.

“The exact cause is not known behind the sudden rise in GBS cases,” said Avinash Bhondwe, the former president of the Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra, adding that GBS was a post-infective auto-immune disease.

“Auto-immune diseases are not communicable, it cannot spread from one patient to another. But the causative infection usually spreads.”

Drainage water gets mixed with potable water in some affected areas in Pune where water lines and drainage lines run side by side, leading to contamination and caused the spike in GBS cases among other possible reasons, Bhondwe said.

In its guidance, health authorities asked citizens to drink boiling water among other measures.