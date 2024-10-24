Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

Cyclone Dana - live: Over a million people evacuated as India braces for severe storm

Dana expected to hammer low-lying regions of West Bengal and Odisha, home to 150 million people

Stuti Mishra
Thursday 24 October 2024 03:28 EDT
Comments
Dark clouds loom over the sea as local people and tourists walk along a beach in Digha, around 200km southwest of Kolkata
Dark clouds loom over the sea as local people and tourists walk along a beach in Digha, around 200km southwest of Kolkata

Over a million people have been evacuated and flights and trains have been suspended as India’s eastern regions braced for a severe cyclone.

Cyclone Dana is expected to hammer the low-lying regions of West Bengal and Odisha, home to around 150 million people, as a “severe cyclonic storm” late on Thursday or Friday morning, India’s weather bureau said.

At least 1.1 million people on India’s eastern coast were fleeing to storm shelters inland, just hours before the storm’s arrival.

The cyclone is travelling over the Bay of Bengal at a speed of 12kmph (7mph), about 260km (160miles) southeast of Odisha’s largest port of Paradip.

Officials predict winds gusting up to 120kmph (74mph).

“Heavy rainfall is expected, wind speed will slowly increase, and the highest wind speed is likely to occur tonight,” Director IMD, Manorama Mohanty, told ANI news agency.

More than 200 trains have been cancelled and flights to and from the capital cities of both states – Kolkata and Bhubaneswar – will also remain suspended from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

Stuti Mishra24 October 2024 08:28

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on Cyclone Dana approaching India’s eastern coast. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

Stuti Mishra24 October 2024 08:22

