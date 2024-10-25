Cyclone Dana - live: Heavy rains pound India’s east coast as severe storm makes landfall
Dana pounded some districts in Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal state with heavy downpours as gusty winds brought down trees
Tropical Storm Dana has made landfall along India’s eastern coast, uprooting trees with torrential rains and strong winds.
The storm entered Odisha state last night with maximum sustained winds of around 68mph and gusts are expected up to 75mph, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
As it made landfall, the storm pounded some districts in Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal state with heavy downpours as gusty winds brought down trees, local media reported.
The landfall process is expected to continue into Friday as the storm pushes further into northern Odisha, before gradually weakening over the next few hours, officials told the Press Trust of India news agency.
Authorities are still assessing damage from winds and storms. As of early Friday, there were no deaths nor any major damage reported.
At least 1.1 million people were evacuated by authorities on Thursday ahead of the storm.
Flights and trains were also suspended amid storm warnings. However, Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar airports have resumed their operations on Friday.
Mapped: Cyclone Dana path, landfall time and impact
Cyclone Dana is barrelling toward India’s eastern coastline prompting mass evacuations, school closures, and significant disruptions.
The storm, currently packing wind speeds of 100-110kmph (62-68mph) and gusts up to 120kmph (74mph), is expected to make landfall late on Thursday night or early Friday morning along the coastlines of Odisha and West Bengal.
After landfall, it will continue to move inland causing rainfall throughout Friday until it dissipates entirely.
See the path of the storm:
Mapped: Severe Cyclone Dana churns towards India prompting over a million to evacuate
Airports shut down and over a million people evacuate as Cyclone Dana approaches India and Bangladesh
Heavy rainfall expected in Jharkhand
As West Bengal and Odisha brace for landfall of Cyclone Dana, parts of neighbouring Jharkhand, are also expected to face heavy to very heavy rainfall starting from Thursday night.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Kolhan region, in East Jharkhand, which includes the districts of West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan, and East Singhbhum.
This alert signals the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 115 mm to 204 mm within a 24-hour period, two to four times London's monthly rainfall, which could lead to localised flooding.
Bangladesh braces for impact from Cyclone Dana
As Cyclone Dana churns over Bay of Bengal, both India and Bangladesh are on high alert, though the impacts in Bangladesh are expected to be less severe compared to the Indian coast.
Cyclone Dana is set to make landfall between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal late on Thursday or early Friday, with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph.
While the cyclone is not predicted to make direct landfall in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued warnings for coastal districts such as Khulna, Barisal, and Satkhira, which may experience tidal surges 3 to 5 feet higher than normal.
Light to moderate rain, along with gusty winds, has already begun in these areas, and the rainfall is expected to continue for three days.
Maritime ports, including Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra, have hoisted local cautionary signal 3, and authorities have suspended inter-island ferry services and warned fishing boats to remain in safe harbour.
The potential for flooding and damage to crops, particularly winter vegetables, is a concern, especially in the southern districts of Bangladesh.
Indian Navy and disaster relief forces brace for Cyclone Dana
The Indian Navy, along with disaster relief forces, is on high alert as Cyclone Dana approaches the Odisha and West Bengal coasts.
The Indian Navy has two ships on standby, ready to carry out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.
“The command is working closely with units such as the Base Victualling Yard (BVY), Material Organisation and the naval hospital INHS Kalyani to provide essential supplies and medical support if sought by the State administration,” the Navy said in a statement.
Meanwhile, hundreds of personnels from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) were deployed in both states.
The team went door-to-door with loudspeakers making people aware of the cyclonic storm.
‘Bengal will stand together and overcome,’ says governor
West Bengal governor CV Anand Bose said on Thursday that the people of Bengal have braved many storms and will face Dana with confidence and patience.
"Bengal will stand together. India will stand together. We shall overcome," he said, according to PTI news agency.
Cyclone Dana live: Schools closed and train cancelled
Authorities in India's eastern states have closed schools, cancelled more than 200 trains, suspended flights and warned fishermen not to venture out to sea as Cyclone Dana inches closer.
The Eastern Railway has cancelled 190 local trains within West Bengal between 8pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday (2.30pm-4.30am GMT).
The last trains from coastal areas like Hasnabad and Namkhana will leave for Sealdah by 7pm on Thursday.
South Eastern Railway has announced the cancellation of over 150 express and passenger trains passing through or starting from Odisha between Wednesday and Friday. East Coast Railways in Odisha also cancelled 198 trains and 14 long-distance trains passing through the South East Central Railway zone have also been cancelled.
Meanwhile, schools, colleges and universities in 14 districts of Odisha will remain closed till Friday.
The West Bengal government has also ordered the closure of schools and colleges in nine districts till Friday.
