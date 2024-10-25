Evacuees from a village in Odisha sit inside a cyclone shelter near Dhamara ( REUTERS )

Tropical Storm Dana has made landfall along India’s eastern coast, uprooting trees with torrential rains and strong winds.

The storm entered Odisha state last night with maximum sustained winds of around 68mph and gusts are expected up to 75mph, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As it made landfall, the storm pounded some districts in Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal state with heavy downpours as gusty winds brought down trees, local media reported.

The landfall process is expected to continue into Friday as the storm pushes further into northern Odisha, before gradually weakening over the next few hours, officials told the Press Trust of India news agency.

Authorities are still assessing damage from winds and storms. As of early Friday, there were no deaths nor any major damage reported.

At least 1.1 million people were evacuated by authorities on Thursday ahead of the storm.

Flights and trains were also suspended amid storm warnings. However, Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar airports have resumed their operations on Friday.