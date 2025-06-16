Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back with technical issue – days after Ahmedabad disaster

Officials say aircraft landed safely back in Hong Kong around 3.20pm local time

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 21 January 1970 01:07 EST
(AFP via Getty Images)

A Delhi-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight has been forced to turn back on Monday after the aircraft’s pilot said the jet was facing technical issues mid-air.

The Air India flight, AI 315, was operating from Hong Kong to Delhi and had departed from the Asian city at 11.59am local time for its scheduled destination in New Delhi.

Officials said the aircraft landed safely back in Hong Kong around 3.20pm local time. The nature of the technical concern is not immediately clear.

More follows

