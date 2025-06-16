Air India plane crash latest: First funerals held as 30 bodies handed to grieving families
India has ordered all Boeing 787s being operated by local carriers to be inspected
Funerals were held in Ahmedabad for some of the Air India plane crash victims as authorities handed over their bodies to grieving families. DNA tests have also identified 80 victims of one of the deadliest plane crashes in decades.
Indian aviation officials have confirmed that the final words of the pilot of the doomed Air India Flight 171, moments before the plane crashed into buildings near Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, were Mayday distress calls.
“Thrust not achieved... falling... Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!” the pilot said before the catastrophic crash that killed at least 270 people on Thursday.
The Boeing Dreamliner, with 242 people on board bound for Gatwick Airport, began losing height seconds after take-off and erupted in a fireball as it hit buildings, in what has been the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.
India has ordered all Boeing 787s being operated by local carriers to be inspected. The company said it will provide an interim payment of Rs2.5m (£21,000) each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor, to help address immediate financial needs, in addition to Rs10m (£85,000) in support announced previously by the Tata Group.
Families in India with concerns can call Air India on 1800 5691 444. Those outside India can call the British Foreign Office on 020 7008 5000.
Six extraordinary stories of sole plane crash survivors after British man walks away from India Air disaster
After Viswashkumar Ramesh somehow survived the Air India plane crash that killed everyone else on board, Alex Ross takes a look at other lone survivors and how it changed their lives forever:
Families grieve as officials start handing remains of victims killed in Air India crash
First funerals held in Ahmedabad
Funerals were held for some of the victims killed in one of the deadliest plane crashes in decades in Ahmedabad.
Health officials have begun returning the first bodies identified through DNA testing to grieving families in the western city of Ahmedabad, though most relatives are still waiting.
“They said it would take 48 hours. But it's been four days and we haven’t received any response,” Rinal Christian, 23, whose elder brother was a passenger on the jetliner, told ABC News.
There was only one survivor among the 242 passengers and crew on board the London-bound Air India jet when it crashed into a residential area of Ahmedabad on Thursday, also killing at least 38 people on the ground.
Air India pilot’s last words moments before aircraft crashed to the ground revealed
The final words of the pilot of the Air India flight that crashed have been revealed, providing new details about the final moments before the aircraft went down.
Indian aviation officials have confirmed the pilot issued distress calls before the Gatwick-bound flight crashed in Gujarat state on Thursday (12 June), killing 241 people on board and at least 29 on the ground.
The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner struck a medical college hostel in a residential area of the northwestern city of Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff on Thursday. One passenger survived.
Seven killed after helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims crashes in Indian Himalayan state
Young girls orphaned after father dies in Air India plane crash on way back from scattering wife’s ashes
‘Why me?’ Six extraordinary stories of sole plane crash survivors after British man walks away from India Air disaster
The questions behind the Air India plane crash: What caused it and what happens next?
At least 270 people have been confirmed dead after an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday, in what is now the world’s deadliest air disaster in a decade.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner departed from Ahmedabad airport in the western state of Gujarat at 1.39pm local time (8.09am BST). But after issuing a mayday call, it crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar just five minutes after taking off, India’s civil aviation authority confirmed.
